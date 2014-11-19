2 New Beyoncé Snippets Leak [LISTEN]

Less than a week from today, Beyoncé will deliver a new four-disc Beyoncé (Platinum Edition) box set–initially intended to be another surprise project. Songs have apparently sprung a leak, as snippets for “Ring Off” and “7/11” have released.

The former track is a smoother listen, and appears to feature the singer discussing adultery. Meanwhile, the latter, like “Drunk In Love,” is uptempo and sounds like an immediate smash record. It’s produced by Ariel Rechtshaid (Vampire Weekend, Charlie XCX, Calvin Harris).

Hear a preview of “Ring Off” below. “7/11” can be found on the next page.

[Spotted at The Stashed]

—

Photo: YouTube

1 2Next page »