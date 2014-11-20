Freddie Gibbs & Mike Dean – “Sellin Dope” [LISTEN]

The next-gen version of Grand Theft Auto V has fresh and new soundtrack to boot. While bang-bang shoot-em-up fits of mayhem are promised, said stints of in-game violence are accompanied by tracks like rapper Freddie Gibbs and renowned producer and engineer Mike Dean’s collaborative track “Sellin Dope.”

The song is as sinister as its creators, donning aggressive, yet moody, production. The sound sets the tone for Gangsta Gibbs to wax poetics of a d-boy’s lifestyle. “I’m on the corner, my momma know I’m sellin’ dope/I serve my neighbor, my momma know I’m sellin’ dope,” he chants.

Stream Gibbs and Dean’s “Sellin Dope” below.

—

Photo: Freddie Gibbs