Run The Jewels – “Blockbuster Night Part 1” [VIDEO]

If you’re on the verse of death, do anything but call Run The Jewels. The aggressive combination of Killer Mike and El-P debut a visual for “Blockbuster Night Part 1” from their Run The Jewels 2 album.

The dynamic duo star as EMTs, strolling through the streets of Atlanta with hopes to save lives. Unfortunately, the can give a f*ck less if that happens, and a few ailing folks suffer because of it. Killer Mike and El-P do have bars and beats, though.

Premiered by VH1, peep the official video for “Blockbuster Night Part 1” below. Purchase Run The Jewels 2 here.

Photo: Vh1