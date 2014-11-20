Joey Bada$$ Announces B4.DA.$$ Release Date

The wait for Joey Bada$$’ long-awaited debut album B4.DA.$$ much longer. Today (November 20), the Pro Era rapper blesses fans with the official release date.

Bada$$ debuts a trailer, in which viewers get a bird’s eye view of the rapper’s native Brooklyn. It’s revealed that his new project will arrive on January 20, 2015, his 20th birthday. So far, Bada$$ has dropped two singles “Get Paid” and “Christ Conscious.”

The MC has been in the lab with the likes of Hit-Boy, DJ Premier and Statik Selektah, so it’s safe to expect the project to be sonically appealing.

Peep the B4.DA.$$ trailer below. Let us know if you’re excited for Bada$$’ debut in the comments.

—

Photo: Instagram