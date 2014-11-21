Janice Dickinson Submits 1982 Photos Of Bill Cosby In Robe With Malt Liquor

Janice Dickinson is intent on convincing the world that she’s not calling wolf–or rape in her shocking allegations regarding Bill Cosby.

The legendary model already told us the graphic details; how Cosby fed her a pill after dinner in 1982, and her last memory before blacking out was the now disgraced funnyman disrobing before mounting her. Now she has given the Thirty Mile Zone crew physical proof of the alleged incident that left her waking up feeling sexually violated.

These are pictures of Bill Cosby taken by Janice Dickinson, just before he allegedly date raped her. Dickinson says she went to Lake Tahoe in 1982 to see Cosby perform. She says the comedian told her to come to the hotel and he’d help her with her career. Dickinson told ET after dinner he gave her a pill and some wine, and the last thing she remembered was Cosby “in a patchwork robe, dropping his robe and getting on top of me.” She says the next morning she was naked with semen between her legs. Dickinson tells TMZ … she took these Polaroids of Cosby in the hotel room after she took the pill but before she blacked out. You see Cosby lounging in the colorful patchwork robe, with a 40 of malt liquor by his side.

Cosby has yet to deny Dickinson’s allegations but there have been several other accusers since her bombshell revelation on Tuesday. At this point, Coz can just pick names out of the hat.

The full image of the Cosby-puddin-pop-patchwork-predatory-robe can be found on the next page.

