Beyoncé Puts On Twerking Exhibition For Her Wild “7/11” Video

Beyoncé really wants you to know her platinum motivation is official this 4th quarter with the quick follow-up to her new single, “7/11.”

It doesn’t take many resources for a megastar to make for an entertaining clip and all King Bey and her trusty dancer team need is a hotel room to get you enthralled the entire way through.

Peep the Beyoncé’s “7/11” from the currently available Beyoncé platinum edition. It goes without saying that she just made it hard for the competition come next week’s Wrap Up.

—

Photo: VEVO