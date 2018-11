Usher’s “UR Experience” tour headed to Los Angeles last night (November 21), where he and August Alsina brought out Chris Brown as a surprise performer.

Brown stepped on stage as Alsina sang a live rendition of the “I Luv It (Remix),” which also features Usher. From there the Virginia crooner performed a brief medley of his hit records “Loyal” and “New Flame.” Peep the footage below.

[via Rap-Up]

—

Photo: YouTube