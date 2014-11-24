Iggy Azalea Bests Eminem & Drake For Best Rap Album At 2014 AMA’s

Outside of her breakout smash hit “Fancy,” nobody really gave Iggy Azalea’s studio debut album The New Classic much credit. That didn’t mean much to American Music Awards 2014 voters. The star female rapper from Australian beat out Drake’s Nothing Was the Same and Eminem’s The Marshall Mathers LP 2 for best rap album.

“This award is the first award I’ve ever won in my whole life,” an excited Iggy exclaimed with her musical mentor by her side. Although she is renown for getting trounced at the BET Awards against Nicki Minaj, her acceptance speech was littered in falsehood. The current year has brought her a handful of Teen Choice Awards and a MTV EMA, not to mention a “Who Blew Up Award” at the last BET Hip-Hop Awards. Possibly she meant it’s the first award she actually cares about?

Regardless, it should be interesting to see the various reactions her win over the aforementioned albums brings forth.

