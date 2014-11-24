Face Memes Spoil Iggy Azalea’s AMA Best Rap Album Win [Photos]

The verdict regarding the Iggy Azalea AMAs Best Rap album award has immediately sent in with music fans and they don’t like it. The “Fancy” star now is the proud owner of bragging rights over Drake and Eminem as her debut album, The New Classic was voted over both platinum-selling albums, Nothing was the Same and The Marshall Mathers LP 2.

Despite the American Music Awards predominately being a pop spectacle, music fans took exception to Iggy’s album winning over the arguably superior albums from Drizzy and Slim Shady. Also, why there were only three albums nominated is anyones guess.

Peep the roundtable of memes the Best Rap album award sprung up.

