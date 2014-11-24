Jennifer Lopez & Iggy Azalea Shake “Booty” At AMAs [VIDEO]

Jennifer Lopez and Iggy Azalea closed out the 2014 American Music Awards with a twerktastic performance of “Booty.”

While Jenny from the Block flaunted her famous curves in a revealing black-and-white leotard, the Aussie rapper rocked a similar bedazzled one-piece as she lovingly smacked her co-star’s twerking ass before a buzzing crowd.

From one second to the next, J.Lo changed get-ups and performed a new song called “Throw Your Hair Back,” complete with all the mambo and pizazz a fan could ask for.

Immers yourself in the J.Lo experience. Hit ‘play’ below.

Photo: DailyMotion