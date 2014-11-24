Beyoncé – BEYONCÉ (Platinum Edition) Album Stream [LISTEN]

Long before a certain magazine cover turned “Break The Internet” into renowned phrase, Beyoncé did just that when she released a surprise, self-titled album in 2013. Fast forward a year, the superstar songstress delivers a Platinum Edition version of the project.

With a pair of new songs–“711” and “Ring Off”–being the major draw, Queen Bey included the previously released “Drunk In Love (Remix),” featuring Kanye West, Nicki Minaj-assisted “Flawless (Remix),” and an additional two remixes with Pharrell and Mr. Vegas. The bundle also dons a live performance DVD.

Hear the music from BEYONCÉ (Platinum Edition) below. Purchase it here.

—

Photo: YouTube