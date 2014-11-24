Ghostface Killah ft. AZ – “Blood In The Streets” [LISTEN]

Ghostface Killah unleashes yet another AZ-assisted heater from his upcoming 36 Seasons album, due to release on December 9. This track is titled “Blood In The Streets.”

Like previous releases, Ghostface penned this record with a tight concept in mind. Backed by cinematic production by legend The 45 King, the veteran duo are adamant while lyrically jousting bars oozing street savvy bars. And the same can be said about the two songs that came before–“Double Cross” and “The Battlefield.”

36 Seasons, which is releasing via Tommy Boy Records, is available for pre-order via iTunes. Stream “Blood In The Streets” below.

