Eminem ft. Sia – “Guts Over Fear” [VIDEO]

With the Shady XV compilation officially in stores, Eminem delivers the long-teased visual for “Guts Over Fear,” featuring Sia.

To bring the song full circle, the Detroit MC depicts the story of a boxer on the rise in clip. Viewers see the man’s humble beginnings and strife he experienced chasing his ultimate dream. We don’t want to give away too much, but know that the tale told is one many can relate to.

Peep the rhyme in Eminem’s “Guts Over Fear” below. Find the double-disc Shady XV album, which includes appearances by Em, 50 Cent, D12, Slaughterhouse, Yelawolf and more, via iTunes.

Photo: YouTube