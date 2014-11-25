Trey Songz Hosts Carnival 30th Birthday Party With Chris Brown, Michael B. Jordan, Kid Ink & More [Photos]

After a decade of meticulously commanding R&B grooves while still maintaining an accessible image to hold down a job as a signed professional recording artist, Trey Songz has matured in sound, nature, and in age. The boy Trigga is now 30-years-young. There’s no need to break out the social security checks, however. The “Touchin, Lovin” singer tapped into the kid that resides in his all for a star-studded carnival themed bash in Los Angeles this past weekend.

Joined by his tour mate, Chris Brown as well as Kid Ink, Pusha T, Sevyn Streeter, Eric Bellinger and pretty obvious girlfriend, Mila J, the carnival spliced young innocence like cotton candy with adult fun such as MYX moscato spiked snow cones to ensure everyone maximized their potential fun.

DJ Niena Drake held down the music on the dance floor as their were also fair games to compete with as well. Trigga’s famous friends didn’t just extend to the musical realm either. Former 106 & Park hosts Terrence J and Rocsi Diaz, Michael B. Jordan, Draya Michelle among others were also in attendance. And of course, no birthday is complete with out the cake, which had a memorable candle blowing scenario thanks to Breezy’s teasing of Trey’s age. Afterwards, Trey made fun of himself and changed the lyrics from “Happy Birthday to You” to “Trigga is THIRTY” following it up with the statement, “and that’s the last time you’ll hear me say that!”