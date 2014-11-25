Diddy Wishes He Went All The Way With Cameron Diaz? [Photos]

Celebrities break up all the time but sometimes it’s over before most people even know their fling was real.
That seems to be case in the curious scenario regarding Diddy and Cameron Diaz, who had rumored to be humpin’ around. Now, a little birdie allegedly eavesdropped in a conversation and has learned that Puff misses his A-list Hollywood star.
Reports DailyMail:
They were said to be hooking up on and off between 2008 and 2012, though their reps repeatedly denied they were dating.
However, it seems Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs may now regret having never made it official and taken things further with the 42-year-old actress, who is currently romancing Benji Madden.
According to a source for Us Weekly, the 45-year-old mogul misses the Charlie’s Angels star romantically. He was overheard gushing, ‘She’s the sexiest girl in the world.’
‘He was at dinner and the subject turned to Cameron dating Benji,’ the insider said. ‘He said, “If I could turn back time, things would be different!”
Cameron and Diddy are said to have met at the Oscars in 2008 and were spotted together on numerous occasion for several years afterward, during which they put on romantic displays, according to eyewitnesses.
In December 2011, Life & Style reported that the duo were ‘making out like teenagers’ at a hotel in New York.
Even if they weren’t actually Facebook official, the pictures in the gallery below definitely allude to something going on. Check them out and make an opinion on your own. You care.
