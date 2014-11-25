Joey Bada$$ Donates $10K Worth Of Music Equipment To Alma Mater [VIDEO]

Joey Bada$$ has amassed some commendable accomplishments very early in his career, but has not forgotten his roots. The Pro Era MC recently donated $10K worth of music equipment to his alma mater, Edward R. Murrow High School in Brooklyn, NY.

The cash donation came from last year’s collaborative release with clothing brand Akomplice and the J. Dilla Foundation, which earned over $10K. Cameras were there to witness Bada$$ and company do the good deed.

Peep the footage below. Separately, Bada$$ will deliver his long delayed debut album B4.DA.$$ below.

—

Photo: Vimeo