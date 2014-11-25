CLOSE
Beyoncé Releases Full “Haunted” Music Video

The complete video for Beyoncé’s chilling track, Haunted, which soundtracks the sexy Fifty Shades of Grey trailer, is now available for the public’s viewing pleasure.

The release is part of a large batch of videos to launch on the singer’s Vevo channel, following the unveiling of 7/11 earlier this week.

Her latest piece if cinematography is everything from sexy to scary to, well, haunting. Lots of skin and lingerie, so it’s no surprise the Beyoncé cut was used for Fifty Shades of Grey.

Watch the full video below.

Music Video

