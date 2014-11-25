Eminem – Shady XV Album Stream [LISTEN]

After ample promotion, Eminem finally releases the double-disc Shady XV compilation album, which is currently being streamed guilt-free.

Disc one dons new material from Shady Records own Em (“Guts Over Fear,” featuring Sia), Slaughterhouse (DJ Premier-produced “Y’all Ready Know”), Bad Meets Evil, D-12 and Yelawolf. Meanwhile, disc two compiles some of the best material in the label’s history. This includes songs like 50 Cent’s “P.I.M.P.” and “In Da Club,” Eminem’s “Lose Yourself,” and more.

Fans can purchase Shady XV via iTunes. Stream the project below.

—

Photo: YouTube