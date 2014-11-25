Killer Mike Fights Through Tears While Addressing Ferguson [VIDEO]

Killer Mike has spoken passionately about Michael Brown’s death on television, online, and on paper. The Atlanta MC found himself in a whirlwind of emotion while addressing the grand jury ruling not to indict the teenage boy’s killer, Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson, at Run The Jewels show.

Ironically, Mike and partner in rhyme El-P were in St. Louis. But the timing couldn’t be more perfect, as the politically savvy wordsmith fought through tears to give the crowd an electrifying message. Detailing the disparity between the treatment of Blacks (particularly Black men) and whites, the systematic corruption of police, and more, you’ll be hard pressed to hear a more timely and appropriate statement from a rapper.

Peep the footage below.

—

