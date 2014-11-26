OG Maco Puts Beyoncé On Blast For “Taking” His Video Concept

Following his diss track to former collaborator, Key!, OG Maco stirs up some more trouble by calling out Beyoncé for biting his concept in her new “7/11” visual.

It’s one thing for the burgeoning spitter to go guns blazing after a fellow ATL rapper. It’s a whole ‘nother to aim fire at Queen Bey.

OG Maco took to Twitter and suggested ‘Yonce pulled from the music video for his breakout single, “U Guessed It.”

See below and on the following pages his tweets to Bey and the video in question.

