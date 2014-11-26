Kendrick Lamar & Nigel Sylvester Talk Careers, Broken Bones, & More [VIDEO]

What better place to reflect on success than in Puerto Rico? On the island of San Juan, amid the first-ever Bacardi Triangle, Noisey connected with rapper Kendrick Lamar and pro BMX rider Nigel Sylvester for the latest installment of Back & Forth.

Hailing from opposing sides of the country–Lamar, a Compton native, and Sylvester is Queen, NY bred–the duo discussed what inspired one another to chase their dreams. The TDE superstar was especially interested in hearing how one becomes a pro BMX rider.

Get both sides of the coin by pressing play below.

Photo: YouTube