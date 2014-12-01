Killer Mike Recalls Explaining Mike Brown’s Death To His Children

Killer Mike has spoken about Michael Brown’s shooting death at the hands of Officer Darren Wilson with political adeptness and social awareness unlike most of his Hip-Hop peers. Recently, one half of rap duo Run The Jewels detailed his difficulty articulating exactly what happened to the Ferguson, Mo. teenager to his seven-year-old daughter.

Mike, a father of four (two sons, two daughters), spoke on what prompted him to make a passionate statement at a St. Louis show just moments after a grand jury announced that Wilson would not be indicted for killing Brown. Handling the implication of social injustice and prejudice as a Black man in America is one thing. But it’s another animal to get a child to understand.

The Atlanta native spoke candidly about the importance for Black fathers to make their sons aware of how police perceive them. But telling his youngest daughter, who’s just seven-years-old proved to be much more difficult. “I had to explain to [my daughter] that justice is not always served and it has not always been served in this country,” the MC recalled.

Hear Mike’s full statement via Huffington Post here.

Photo: Huffington Post