Ghostface Killah – 36 Seasons Album Stream [LISTEN]

After delivering one dosage of audible crack after another, Ghostface Killah blesses fans with a guilt-free stream of his recently announced, soon-to-be released album 36 Seasons.

The Wu-Tang Clan rhymersayer previously laced fans with five of the 14 tracks on the project, including three featuring AZ (“The Battlefield,” “Blood In The Streets,” and “Double Cross”). The LP, which tells a conceptual story, also features Kool G Rap, Shawn Wigs, Tre Williams, and more.

Stream Ghostface’s 36 Seasons, due in stores December 9, via NPR.

