VH1 Behind The Music: DMX [Full Episode]

“Struggle goes hand in hand with success.”

As VH1’s Behind The Music makes its on-air return, the first artist to spill the real story is none other than controversial rap star DMX.

In the case of X, a story of a rapper that literally rose to the top just to plummet right back to the bottom is one that is told many time, but he opens up on his trials and tribulations that made him a superstar and ultimately left him as being perceived as a junkie.

Making the choice to join the music industry is one that comes with many unwritten rules and regulations that few are able to realize as they chase the dream of fame and fortune.