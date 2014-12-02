Kanye West Rocks World AIDS Day Concert In Times Square [VIDEO]

Yesterday (December 1), fans gathered in New York City’s famed Times Square to witness some of the biggest acts perform at the free World AIDS Day concert. Representing Hip-Hop was Kanye West, who rocked the crowd (both in and outside of the guard rails) with a medley of hits.

Imploring brevity, West’s set touched all points in his discography, as he performed “Power,” “Jesus Walks,” “Black Skinhead,” and more. The G.O.O.D. Music producer/rapper was among an elite lineup headlined by U2 sans Bono, who commissioned worthy replacements Bruce Springstein and Coldplay’s Chris Martin as replacement singers due to an injury. Carrie Underwood also graced the stage.

Peep the entire World AIDS Day show below. West comes in at the 27 minute mark.

Photo: YouTube