Action Bronson ft. Danny Brown – “Bad News” [LISTEN]

The in-game soundtrack on the next-gen version of Grand Theft Auto V sounds damn good. From it, we receive a new Action Bronson track called “Bad News,” featuring Danny Brown.

Production from The Alchemist completes the trifecta, subsequently creating as chilling and hard-hitting a track as you’ll hear today. “The white O.J. in the hallway/ The long 4-4 spray/ One leg up on the velour grey,” Bronsolino raps over the eerie instrumental.

In a perfect world, this track would indicate that Bronson is finally set to release his highly anticipated debut album, Mr. Wonderful.

Stream “Bad News” below.

Photo: Instagram