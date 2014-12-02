Action Bronson ft. Danny Brown – “Bad News” [LISTEN]

The in-game soundtrack on the next-gen version of Grand Theft Auto V sounds damn good. From it, we receive a new Action Bronson track called “Bad News,” featuring Danny Brown.
Production from The Alchemist completes the trifecta, subsequently creating as chilling and hard-hitting a track as you’ll hear today. “The white O.J. in the hallway/ The long 4-4 spray/ One leg up on the velour grey,” Bronsolino raps over the eerie instrumental.
In a perfect world, this track would indicate that Bronson is finally set to release his highly anticipated debut album, Mr. Wonderful.
Stream “Bad News” below.
—
Photo: Instagram
comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED