Killer Mike Weighs In On Ferguson Verdict, Pens Op-Ed On Rap Lyrics

Killer Mike stepped away from his Run The Jewels tour to engage in a one-on-one with CNN’s Brooke Baldwin about the emotional speech he delivered following the Ferguson decision not to indict Darren Wilson.

He shared his thoughts on the grand jury verdict, why this goes beyond racial implications and what he would say to Officer Wilson in the flesh.

In related news, Killer Mike also joined forces with USA Today columnist Erik Nielson to co-author an incredibly thought provoking piece on the American judicial system and the way Hip-Hop culture and its rap lyrics are perceived.

“It is true that hip-hop has been scarred by violence,” wrote Killer Mike and Nielson. “Tupac Shakur and the Notorious B.I.G., for example, two of rap’s most important and influential artists, were killed in the prime of their careers. But for each instance of violence, there are countless examples of lives saved or made stronger. Trust us on this: The kids spending hours per day writing rap songs aren’t a threat to society; they are often trying to escape the threats from society.”

Read full op-ed HERE. Watch Killer Mike break down Ferguson in Part 1 below, and Part 2 on the following page.

—

Photo: CNN

1 2Next page »