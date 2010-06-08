Busta Rhymes Joins Diddy’s “Supreme Team”

This past weekend Diddy announced that Busta Rhymes will now be joining the “Supreme Team.” Diddy’s new crew already includes DJ Khaled, Rick Ross, Red Café, and Diddy himself.

Diddy has been on the move lately with incorporating more artists to be on his “team.” The name is derived from Kenneth “Supreme” McGriff’s drug trafficking organization that was operated out of Queens back in the 1980’s.

There has been no word yet on if Diddy and Rhymes have hit the studio together. Maybe it’s time for another “Pass The Courvoisier.”

Diddy, Ross and Red Café are all scheduled to drop album this year as well with confirmed dates for Diddy’s “Last Train To Paris” on June 29th and Rick’s “Teflon Don” on July 20th.

There is no set release date on Red Café’s album yet but it is looking like it will be dropping late October.