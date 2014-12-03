Chance The Rapper Releases Sox Day Short Film [VIDEO]

Chance The Rapper’s story is an endearing one with humble beginnings in the city of Chicago. Now one of Hip-Hop’s brightest rising stars, the MC gives fans a behind the scenes look at his recent tour.

Titled Sox Day, the short film was directed by Austin Vesely. The video’s caption on YouTube reads: “See what it’s like to be on tour with Chance the Rapper and the Social Experiment for the 23 hours a day they’re not on stage. Featuring Donnie Trumpet, Peter Cottontale, Stix, Nate Fox’s Back and Macie Stewart. Surf coming soon, We do this sh*t for fun.”

If all goes as planned, Surf, on which Trumpet takes the lead and Chance is featured,will release before 2014 ends. The Social Experiment recently debuted the first single “Sunday Candy.”

Watch Sox Day below.

