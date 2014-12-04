Former NYPD Cop Of The Year Arrested For Buying 10 Kilos Of Cocaine, Allegedly

The NYPD stays losing. A former cop of the year was busted in Florida after allegedly attempting to buy 10 kilos of cocaine.

On Monday night (Dec. 1), Phillip LeRoy, 27, was arrested in Sunrise City while attempting to buy 10 kilos of coke, according to authorities. He has been charged with felony weapons possession, cocaine trafficking and conspiracy to traffic cocaine and is being held on $250,000 bond.

According to CBS News, LeRoy was “Cop of the Year” out of the 114th Precinct in Queens, NY back in 2012.

The New York Post reports that he is the son of a retired cop and drove all the way from New York to Florida with a pair of alleged accomplices—Richard Quintanilla, 35, and Brian Espinal, 27—to make the deal.

However, it seems that LeRoy’s drug dealer aspirations were pure, uncut struggle.

“Sunrise PD does this thing called forfeiture, which are like reverse drug-deal stings, where cops pose as dealers selling very cheap cocaine. They’re known for these kind of big busts,” a police source told the Post. “You got to be pretty stupid to do this deal in Sunrise.”

Accurate.

