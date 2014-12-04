Vandals Write “Rapist” On Bill Cosby’s Hollywood Star [PHOTO]

Bill Cosby may have a couple of famous friends in this world, but the court of public opinion has already tried him, found him guilty, and burned his body at the stake.

The funnyman’s well-deserved star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is the latest victim of his alleged actions.

Reports: FOX26

Not only has comedian Bill Cosby’s reputation been tarnished amidst an onslaught of sexual assault allegations, but his star has been damaged as well. A FOX 26 viewer submitted this photo of comedian Bill Cosby’s vandalized star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The word “rapist” was written on it several times.

As a small support group for Cosby is building, a new accuser–former model Beth Ferrier is not only telling CNN that she had an affair with the disgraced comedian in the 80s, but he “ruined her” when she broke it off. He then, allegedly sexually assaulted her by using date rape drugs and wants him brought to justice. To quote: “My life ended the day I met Bill Cosby.”

Ferrier also says that The National Enquirer and People magazine refrained from spreading her story to the public in 2005.

The picture of Bill Cosby’s Hollywood Star with the unsolicited artwork can be found below.

“Rapist,” reads Bill Cosby's star on Hollywood Walk of Fame http://t.co/iVwobWndO6 pic.twitter.com/T452twHLoe — Boing Boing (@BoingBoing) December 6, 2014

—

Photos: Fox26, Joel Ginsburg/WENN.com