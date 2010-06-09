50 Cent Talkin Shyte, Weighs In On Lil Kim/Nicki Minaj Beef and Diddy [Video]

Always known to wage his own wars, 50 Cent is more than willing to offer his piece on the brewing “rivalry” between Lil Kim and Nicki Minaj.

As the undisputed king of beef, the rapper spoke with Lady LA, stating that Kim really has nothing to prove as her history speaks for itself, but Minaj can only benefit from the drama.

Of course, it would only make sense to throw in a jab or two as he commented on Diddy, who somewhat created the issue when he made the comparisons.

“For him to say that Ross reminds him of Biggie, that’s desperation on his part because his music sucks right now.”

