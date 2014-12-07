Ashanti Puts A Hurting On Her NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Awards Black Dress [Photos]

The 2014 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Awards went down this past Friday and Ashanti was an undeniable draw on the red carpet.

The annual gala was held at Wynn Las Vegas this year with the likes of Aloe Blacc, Melissa Rivers, Guy Fieri and Flo Rida being seen among the red carpet arrivals but the “Early in the Morning” singer’s little black dress had the dual attributes of being classy yet provocative at the same time. She was also joined by her “momager” Tina Douglas and her sister, Shia.

Jay Mohr hosted–and roasted–this year’s festivities, which included J. Cole’s “BFF” Dale Earnhardt, Jr. winning the NMPA Most Popular Driver Award for the 12th straight year.

The list of winners can be found on NASCAR.com but if you really want to see the victory lap, check out the pictures of the Ashanti red carpet highlights in the gallery below.

Photo: DJDM, Judy Eddy/WENN.com

