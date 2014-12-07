Junior B Of Pro Era Has Passed Away

Junior B, a behind the scenes member of Joey Bada$$’ Pro Era crew, has passed away.
Reports Complex:
Sad news today as Pro Era’s Junior B has passed away. We don’t have any official details yet, but it appears he had been in the hospital after being in an accident. Twitter is full of messages of condolence for the young Pro Era publicist and manager for Joey Bada$$.
Reportedly Junior B was in a near fatal accident about about a week ago.
Rest in power.
https://twitter.com/joeybadass/status/541320222394028033
—
Photo: Instagram
