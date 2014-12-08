Chris Brown Apologizes To Karrueche For Being “Young And Dumb”

After bombarding Karrueche with insults over the weekend –– accusing her of threesomes, doing the nasty with Drake and labeling her a b*tch –– Chris Brown is apologizing for his messy taunts.

The emotional crooner took to Instagram with this to say:

Being young and dumb is one of my strong suits and emotional at best. I love hard and react impulsively when I’m hurt at times. I don’t think social media is a place to air out or hash out personal problems and a nigga feel hella WACK for doing it. So I AM APOLOGIZING I live in a glass house and the same shit that makes me great also is my curse. Everybody know I love that girl. I don’t care how my image my look to the public because I’m still gonna be the best at what I do. I just want baby girl to know I apologize!

Karrueche’s Instagram account has since been removed. Drake has yet to offer a response, but sources close to the rapper say he’s furious at Brown’s false claims of bedding his lady.

Who here thinks Breezy needs to quickly wrap up touring and go off to find himself far away on another continent? Feel free to discuss in the comments.

—

Photo: Instagram