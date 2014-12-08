Diddy Blessed Drake With A Proper Fade? [PHOTOS]

Diddy and Drake crossed paths during Miami’s annual Art Basel event and supposedly got into a nasty scuffle at club LIV on Sunday night (Dec. 7).

Several reports, including tweets from DJ Sam Sneaker, allege the two recording artists got into an altercation, which ultimately left Drizzy hospitalized.

Albeit Cassie’s name was immediately thrown into the mix, Sam Sneaker maintains she was not at the heart of last night’s squabble.

The news coincides with Chris Brown’s recent claims that Aubrey bed his on-and-off again girlfriend, Karrueche. Bruh…

Until further details come to light, peep tweets confirming Diddy and Drake’s unexpected bout.



—

Photos: Twitter/Instagram

1 2 3 4Next page »