Diddy Assaults Drake In Ridiculous Memes [Photos]

The Internets work at a quick pace. As the smoke clears in the aftermath of Diddy reportedly laying hands on Drake outside of Miami’s LIV nightclub, laughs ensue courtesy of the corresponding memes.

The latest meme crazy comes a week after an image of Meek Mill running was appropriated in a range of hilarious ways. Per the scenario, Drake takes the role of the victim, while Puffy is the aggressor in a majority of the imagery. The result is pure comedy that can be seen by peeping the gallery after the jump.

Photo: Revolt TV

