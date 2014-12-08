CLOSE
It’s True, Diddy Cold-Cocked Drake

UPDATE: New York Post reports the club brawl between Diddy and Drake was over music rights to an unknown song.

The rumors are half true. Diddy and Drake faced-off outside club LIV in Miami before the Hip-Hop mogul cold-cocked the “0-100” rapper. But it was money, not women, that made him punch Drizzy in the face.

According to our sources, Diddy confronted Drake just outside LIV nightclub — where they’d both been partying — and the topic of conversation was business. During the tete-a-tete, voices were raised and according to eyewitnesses … Diddy said, “You will never disrespect me” … and then clocked Drizzy.

Our sources say it was just the one punch — Drake was stunned, but not knocked out. One report said the fight was over Diddy’s girlfriend, but we’re told that wasn’t the case.

Drake’s now-infamous club brawl is the one where he fought with Chris Brown at NYC’s W.i.P. nightclub, circa 2012. That one was over Rihanna.

