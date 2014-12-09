CLOSE
Floyd Mayweather Reportedly Witnessed The Entire Stephanie Moseley Murder/Suicide

More details have been divulged in the tragic murder/suicide regarding VH1 actress Stephanie Mosely’s death at the hands of her (husband!), Money Team rapper Earl Hayes.

And Floyd Mayweather was involved. As a witness. On FaceTime.

Via TMZ:

Floyd Mayweather is reeling tonight … because he was on FaceTime with one of his best friends when the guy pulled out a gun, shot his wife and then killed himself … TMZ has learned.

Sources tell us … rapper Earl Hayes called Floyd on FaceTime Monday morning in a rage, over claims his wife — VH1 star Stephanie Moseley — had been unfaithful.

According to our Floyd sources, Earl said he was going to kill his wife. The champ was pleading with him to get a grip … to no avail. Floyd will not say how much he saw, but he acknowledges he was a witness and heard everything.

Floyd is in shock and is having extreme difficulty dealing with the fact that he witnessed a horrifying murder/suicide.

Mayweather has been quiet on social media all day but his best-friend-turned-foe 50 Cent actually reached out on Instagram, prompting them to put their differences aside. Post traumatic stress needs all the coaxing it can get.

50-cent-rip-hayes

Photos: Instagram

murder-suicide

