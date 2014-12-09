CLOSE
Joey Bada$$ Wreaks Havoc In “No. 99” [VIDEO]

Joey Bada$$ is set to release his long awaited debut album B4.DA.$$ (see cover & track list) on Jan. 20. Guest appearances include BJ The Chicago Kid, Raury, Action Bronson and Elle Varner.

Joey’s “No. 99” bumps a funky beat and, as expected, is equipped with stellar lyricism from the Pro Era head honcho. Its Rik Cordero-directed music video almost immediately followed the song’s debut.

Get hip now, before a wave of bandwagoners come crashing in.

Photo: YouTube

Music Video

