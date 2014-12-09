TDE CEO Says Viral Tracklist From Kendrick Lamar Album Is “Real Fake!”

Sad news for Kendrick Lamar fans. The rumored tracklist making its way around the Internet is a total fake.

Top Dawg Entertainment CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith took to his Twitter account to debunk any hearsay that reported the picture of a back cover to Kendrick’s upcoming album was real.

We’ve yet to hear anything from Tiffith or K. Dot about a follow-up to good kid, m.A.A.d. city, despite hinting it would drop before the new year. Fingers crossed.

In related news, Kendrick’s latest “i” single has been Grammy-nominated for “Best Rap Song” and “Best Rap Performance.”

Photo: YouTube