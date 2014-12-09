CLOSE
HomeNews

TDE CEO Says Viral Tracklist From Kendrick Lamar Album Is “Real Fake!”

Leave a comment

Sad news for Kendrick Lamar fans. The rumored tracklist making its way around the Internet is a total fake.

Top Dawg Entertainment CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith took to his Twitter account to debunk any hearsay that reported the picture of a back cover to Kendrick’s upcoming album was real.

We’ve yet to hear anything from Tiffith or K. Dot about a follow-up to good kid, m.A.A.d. city, despite hinting it would drop before the new year. Fingers crossed.

In related news, Kendrick’s latest “i” single has been Grammy-nominated for “Best Rap Song” and “Best Rap Performance.”

Screen Shot 2014-12-09 at 8.50.05 AM


Photo: YouTube

new album

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 6
J.I.D. Rocks “Skrawberries” From ‘DiCaprio 2’ Live On ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close