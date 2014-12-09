Peep Full Footage Of Cassidy vs. Dizaster Battle [VIDEO]

Two years after blessing Canibus with the lyrical fade, battle rapper Dizaster sought victory once again in a high profile battle verses Cassidy in Los Angeles last weekend.

The event, The Ether Battle, was hosted by FilmOn.tv and held at the Belasco Theatre. But it didn’t go down without its share of difficulties. On Saturday (December 6), Cassidy and Dizaster stepped into the proverbial squared circle to duke it out with words; too bad their massive entourages and technical issues got the best of them.

The rappers in turn agreed to battle again the following day. See footage from attempt one below. Attempt two is on the next page. Tell us who you thought won, Cassidy or Dizaster, in the comments.

