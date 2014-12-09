Floyd Mayweather Provoked Earl Hayes’ Murder-Suicide, Allegedly

As previously reported, Floyd Mayweather was on FaceTime with his rapper friend, Earl Hayes, Monday morning when he fatally shot his wife and then committed suicide.

Hayes had been distraught over what he believed to be repeated infidelity, including a fling he alleged the VH1 star Stephanie Moseley had with Trey Songz. During their viral chat, Mayweather may have committed a grave mistake by riling up his friend, thinking Moseley wasn’t nearby.

TMZ reports:

One Mayweather source says Floyd challenged Hayes, saying he was weak for not leaving her. At that point, as Floyd was on FaceTime, Hayes went off and said he was going to gun down Stephanie. We’re told Floyd didn’t even know Stephanie was in the apartment, but when he realized it the boxer begged Hayes not to go through with it. Our law enforcement sources say Hayes went into the bathroom and fired 10 to 12 shots as Stephanie was taking a bath. We’re told she was hit multiple times.

The LAPD wants to sit the boxer down for an interview, presumably because he is a witness.

