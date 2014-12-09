Diddy 2-Pieced Drake Over A Boi-1da Track, Really Went To The ER

It’s day two of Diddy punched Drake in the face-gate, and the details have us looking more like Wee-Bey from The Wire (you’ll soon understand) by the moment. Reportedly, the Bad Boy founder got into an argument with Drizzy over a Boi-1da track he had been holding hostage.

Also, Drake really went to the ER.

Reports TMZ:

Diddy assaulted Drake early Monday morning because of a feud over a song … TMZ has learned. As we reported, Diddy punched Drake at LIV nightclub in Miami Beach, and we were told it was because Diddy felt disrespected by the rapper, and now we know why. Our sources say, producer Boi-1da had given both Diddy and Drake a song to record more than 8 months ago. We’re told Diddy sat on the song, which frustrated Drake because he wanted to record it. So recently Drake recorded the song on his own and it did well, which pissed Diddy off. Diddy saw Drake at LIV Monday for the first time since the song was released. Sources close to Diddy say he confronted Drake, who just blew him off, and that’s when Diddy said, “You’ll never disrespect me again,” and then punched him. We’re told Drake ended up at an ER because in the ruckus he hit his shoulder and exacerbated an old injury.

The song in question was the recently Grammy nominated “0 to 100/The Catch Up.” The irony of this fact is incredible considering Drake was stunned about what happened and had to seek medical attention. This info seriously got us like:

