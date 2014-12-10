Party Don’t Stop: Diddy Helped Celebrate Yasiel Puig’s B-Day After Socking Drake [Photos]

All the tea has been spilled revolving around Diddy’s face-pummeling of Drake regarding the Boi-1da record “O to 100.” However all that happened before Miami’s Club Liv closed down Art Basel with a bang and helped MLB star Yasiel Puig celebrate his birthday.

And wouldn’t you know it, Puff Daddy afterwards brushed off his knuckles and went to turn up with the rest of them.

Yasiel Puig’s legendary partying ways don’t ever take an off-season — ’cause the Dodgers superstar got crazy for his 24th birthday this weekend, turning up with some huge stars at a Miami club. It all went down at Liv … where Puig and his buddies rubbed elbows with some of the biggest names in hip hop including Diddy, DJ Khaled (also celebrating a birthday), Rick Ross and Miguel. But despite the competition, our sources tell us Puig outpartied EVERYONE … slamming Hennessey (dat Hen Dog) with his pals all night long. As one source put it … “They shut the club down.” Fun Fact — Drake would have been at the party (thrown by Mike Gardner & Headliner Marketing Group) … but Diddy socked him in the face outside the club as Drake was trying to walk in.

At any rate, take a look at the pictures in the gallery to see how everyone except Drake lived it up.

