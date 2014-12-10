CLOSE
Diddy Blasted Drake About “0-100” Beat 6 Months Ago [VIDEO]

After much speculation and previous reports, footage from six months ago shows Diddy ranting about Drake stealing the Boi-1da beat that eventually became “0-100” in a club.

TMZ dug up the clip, in which the Bad Boy founder blasts the young superstar and pegs him a thief. “I want to play this next beat,” Diddy said before commanding the crowd to get his next statement on tape. “I gave this sh*t to this ni**a. This ni**a stole this shit from me.”

In hilarious fashion, the mogul then proceeded to “Diddy bop” to the track. As we now know, the rest is history. Peep the footage below.

Photo: YouTube

