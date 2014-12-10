Diddy Blasted Drake About “0-100” Beat 6 Months Ago [VIDEO]

After much speculation and previous reports, footage from six months ago shows Diddy ranting about Drake stealing the Boi-1da beat that eventually became “0-100” in a club.

TMZ dug up the clip, in which the Bad Boy founder blasts the young superstar and pegs him a thief. “I want to play this next beat,” Diddy said before commanding the crowd to get his next statement on tape. “I gave this sh*t to this ni**a. This ni**a stole this shit from me.”

In hilarious fashion, the mogul then proceeded to “Diddy bop” to the track. As we now know, the rest is history. Peep the footage below.

—

Photo: YouTube