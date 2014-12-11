J. Cole Passionately Performs “Be Free” On Letterman [VIDEO]

On Wednesday night (December 10), J. Cole, whose 2014 Forrest Hills Drive album is now in stores, promoted his latest body of work with a performance on Late Show with David Letterman. But given recent racial injustices and lack of indictments in the respective deaths of Michael Brown and Eric Garner at the hands of police, the MC found it more appropriate to perform “Be Free” rather than a song from the project.

Released back in August, the track is a passionate display of Cole’s take on how Blacks are clearly undervalued in these “United States.” That said, the Dreamville founder, while garbed in all black, ran through a live rendition of the tune, but spit an unheard closing verse that’s sure to re-ignite the conversations on prejudice in the Hip-Hop community.

2014 Forrest Hills Drive can be found on iTunes. See Cole’s performance below.

—

Photo: YouTube