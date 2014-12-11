Nipsey Hussle Talks Riches With Rick Ross On “1 Hunnit A Show” [LISTEN]

After announcing a $1000 album, Mailbox Money, to be the next phase of the “Proud 2 Pay” movement, Nipsey Hussle delivers a new, Rick Ross-assisted track titled “1 Hunnit A Show.”

There’s plenty of affluence and braggadocio in the air, as the duo exchange verses over bouncy production by Hit-Boy. Needless to say that the cast of artists alone warrants the tune a solid listen.

Neighborhood Nipsey will release Mailbox Money sometime before 2014 ends. In the meantime, stream “1 Hunnit A Show” below.

—

Photo: YouTube