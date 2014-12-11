Cam’ron To Retire In 2015, Purple Haze 2 On The Way

Cam’ron has amassed a cult following throughout his career, and a lot of that can be credited to his 2004 album Purple Haze. As Complex put it, the Harlem rapper’s final Roc-A-Fella effort “may not be his best, but it is certainly his most definitive”; things will come full circle in 2015 when he retires from rap with Purple Haze 2.

“Fresh off da flight.. To see my brother.. HUD 6 told me lastnite.. #AChangeGoneCome ..my last album.. #PurpleHaze2 this summer.. It’s been fun.. But HUD said we got other things to do. #Hud6,” Cam’ron captioned an emotional video, in which he visits his friend Huddy’s grave.

“Yeah. It’s a wrap. Time to move on,” Cam’ron told Miss Info. The Diplomats founder has multiple projects in the works, including films and a club that he’s building in Las Vegas.

Pour a little Sizzurp for the end of an era. Fans can also expect Cam’ron and DJ A-Trak’s collaborative Federal Reserve project, which has yet to release. Paired his upcoming works with his 1st of the Month EP series, Cam’ron closed out the last full year of his rap career with enough new material.

