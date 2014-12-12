12 Audio Liner Notes Worth Listening To

Nobody buys albums to hear the artist talk but sometimes a well-placed anecdote can be heard outside of the actual songs.

J. Cole recently made it a point to give the people who made his new project, 2014 Forest Hills Drive a live wire event. Well, he actually failed to meet the deadline for submitting the thank you’s, but all the people worth mentioning still made the album, just in another fashion.

Peep several other audio liner notes from big name artists in the gallery below that will keep you thoroughly entertained.

